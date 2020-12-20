Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto burglary, 4623 SW H.
Disturbing the peace, 2411 SW Jesse L. Davenport.
Trespassing, 1002 N. Sheridan.
Petit larceny, 814 W. Lee.
Disorderly conduct, 2310 NW Terrace Hills.
Entering a building to commit a felony, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, 4304 NW Lincoln.
Possession of narcotics, 707 N. Sheridan.
Incident, 1401 SW B.
Incident, 2300 block Northwest Lincoln Avenue.
Auto theft, 2202 SW D.
Petit larceny, 1505 SW 11th.
Burglary, 2606 NW Williams.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2112 NW Bell.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 1439 Cache Road.
Property damage, 408 NW Woodridge.
Property damage, 2303 NW 4th.