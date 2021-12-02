Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 1613 NW Smith.

Larceny, 501 NW Ferris.

Larceny, 4038 NW Ozmun.

Larceny, 2408 Fort Sill Blvd.

Larceny, vandalism, 1401 SW B.

Auto theft, 208 NW 6th.

Larceny, 6725 NW Atlanta.

Burglary, 6701 NW Maple Drive.

Larceny, 2601 Cache Road.

Disorderly conduct, 20 NW Mission Blvd.

Auto theft, 313 SW McKinley.

Burglary, 731 NW Heinzwood Circle.

Arson, Southwest 2nd Street and I Avenue.

Auto theft, 2102 SW Monroe.

Auto theft, 1532 NW 81st.

Larceny, 905 NW Bell.

Auto theft, 1306 NW Irwin.

Auto theft, 6911 SW Cherokee.

Narcotics possession, North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.

Auto theft, 1206 NW Logan.

Auto theft, 1804 SW Bell.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

