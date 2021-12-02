Police reports for Dec. 2, 2021 Dec 2, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 1613 NW Smith.Larceny, 501 NW Ferris.Larceny, 4038 NW Ozmun.Larceny, 2408 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, vandalism, 1401 SW B.Auto theft, 208 NW 6th.Larceny, 6725 NW Atlanta.Burglary, 6701 NW Maple Drive.Larceny, 2601 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 20 NW Mission Blvd.Auto theft, 313 SW McKinley.Burglary, 731 NW Heinzwood Circle.Arson, Southwest 2nd Street and I Avenue.Auto theft, 2102 SW Monroe.Auto theft, 1532 NW 81st.Larceny, 905 NW Bell.Auto theft, 1306 NW Irwin.Auto theft, 6911 SW Cherokee.Narcotics possession, North Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.Auto theft, 1206 NW Logan.Auto theft, 1804 SW Bell. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists