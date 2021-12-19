Police reports for Dec. 19, 2021 Dec 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 6112 NW Oak.Auto theft, 2408 NW 52nd.Auto theft, 1502 NW Kingsbury.Auto theft, 2501 NE Dearborn.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Aggravated assault, 1612 SW 4th.Auto theft, 1612 SW Oklahoma.Vandalism, 1622 NW 46th.Burglary, 1807 NW Irwin.Burglary, 2102 NW Arlington.Arson, 2205 NW 15th.DUI, Interstate 44 and Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.Larceny, 6325 NW Cheyenne.Vandalism, 15 SW Bishop.Narcotics possession, Southwest 13th Street and Park Avenue.Trespassing, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Sheridan Road.DUI, Northwest 82nd Street and Gray Warr Avenue.DUI, Northwest Columbia Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.DUI, 2330 NE Garden Lane.Auto theft, 1008 SW 42nd.Auto theft, 620 SW E. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Southwest Dui Crime Criminal Law Police Theft Offense Following Lawton Police Department Park Avenue Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists