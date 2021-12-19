Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Auto theft, 6112 NW Oak.

Auto theft, 2408 NW 52nd.

Auto theft, 1502 NW Kingsbury.

Auto theft, 2501 NE Dearborn.

Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.

Aggravated assault, 1612 SW 4th.

Auto theft, 1612 SW Oklahoma.

Vandalism, 1622 NW 46th.

Burglary, 1807 NW Irwin.

Burglary, 2102 NW Arlington.

Arson, 2205 NW 15th.

DUI, Interstate 44 and Cache Road.

DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Larceny, 6325 NW Cheyenne.

Vandalism, 15 SW Bishop.

Narcotics possession, Southwest 13th Street and Park Avenue.

Trespassing, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Sheridan Road.

DUI, Northwest 82nd Street and Gray Warr Avenue.

DUI, Northwest Columbia Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard.

DUI, 2330 NE Garden Lane.

Auto theft, 1008 SW 42nd.

Auto theft, 620 SW E.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.