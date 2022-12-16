Police reports for Dec. 16, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, Northwest 13th Street and Kingsbury Avenue.Drug possession, Southwest 12th Street and Summit Avenue.Auto theft, 2109 NW Baltimore.Larceny, 3401 W. Gore.Larceny, 802 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 412 SW 24th.Burglary, 2809 NW 25th.Auto theft, 2408 NW 52nd.Larceny, 4411 SW Park.Larceny, 1516 SW 4th.Larceny, 3401 W. Gore.Burglary, 58 SW 45th. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists