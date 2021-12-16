Police reports for Dec. 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 1408 SW Park.Burglary, 1102 NW Taft.Aggravated assault, 1910 NW Hoover.Auto theft, 6701 NW Maple Drive.Auto theft, 1311 W. Lee.Auto theft, 1811 SW 3rd.Auto theft, 2011 NW Hoover.Vandalism, 2402 SW Edinburough Drive.Disorderly conduct, 10 SW 4th.Larceny, 1652 NW 50th.Larceny, 1613 SW Bishop.Auto theft, 1605 NW Lake.Burglary, 1601 NW Irwin.DUI, Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.Aggravated assault, 202 E. Lee.Vandalism, 4250 Cache Road.Auto theft, 1113 NW Andrews.DUI, Northwest 24th Street and Gore Boulevard.Vandalism, 2305 NW Lindy. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists