Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 1408 SW Park.

Burglary, 1102 NW Taft.

Aggravated assault, 1910 NW Hoover.

Auto theft, 6701 NW Maple Drive.

Auto theft, 1311 W. Lee.

Auto theft, 1811 SW 3rd.

Auto theft, 2011 NW Hoover.

Vandalism, 2402 SW Edinburough Drive.

Disorderly conduct, 10 SW 4th.

Larceny, 1652 NW 50th.

Larceny, 1613 SW Bishop.

Auto theft, 1605 NW Lake.

Burglary, 1601 NW Irwin.

DUI, Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.

Aggravated assault, 202 E. Lee.

Vandalism, 4250 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 1113 NW Andrews.

DUI, Northwest 24th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Vandalism, 2305 NW Lindy.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

