Police reports for Dec. 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Aggravated assault, 1416 W. Gore.Robbery, 5535 Cache Road.Larcenies, Northwest 13th Street and Arlington Avenue.Larceny, 200 SW C.Drug possession, 1310 W. Lee.Burglary, 6702 Cache Road.Disorderly conduct, 2111 NW Lindy.Larceny, 402 N. Sheridan.Vandalism, 4210 NW Lindy.Aggravated assault, 1604 NW Beechwood Drive.Larceny, 1125 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists