Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 614 SW Summit.
Incident, 1503-B SW 7th.
Petit larceny, 6128 SW Park.
Assault and battery, 1907 SW B.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 3815 SW Hickory Lane.
Tampering with motor vehicle, 2408 NW 52nd.
Burglary, 1315 W. Lee.
Burglary, 249 E. Gore.
Disturbing the peace, 2215 NW Hoover.
Marijuana possession, Southwest 27th Street and E Avenue.
Property damage, 2706 NW 21st Place.
Auto theft, 2315 E. Gore.
Disorderly conduct, 3401 W. Gore.