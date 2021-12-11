Police reports for Dec. 11, 2021 Dec 11, 2021 Dec 11, 2021 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 811 NW 53rd.Larceny, 7614 SW Cherokee.Larceny, 4401 Cache Road.Larceny, 3110 Cache Road.Auto theft, 20 NW Mission Blvd.Auto theft, 2425 SW C.Auto theft, 2402 SW Austin Drive.Larceny, 1716 NW Oak.Auto theft, 1702 SW 52nd.Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.Burglary, 611 S. Sheridan.Arson, 1207 NW Williams.DUI, Northwest 9th Street and Euclid Avenue.Narcotics possession, Southwest C Avenue and Sheridan Road.DUI, 2201 Cache Road.DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Santa Fe. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theft Southwest Crime Criminal Law Police Dui Offense Sheridan Road Following Northwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists