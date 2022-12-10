Police reports for Dec. 10, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 1925 W. Gore.Larceny, 2310 NW Hoover.Larceny, 2311 NW Woodridge Drive.Vandalism, 3007 NE Lancaster Lane.Vandalism, 3102 Cache Road.Larceny, 5334 NW Rotherwood Drive.Auto theft, 212 W. Lee.Burglary, 622 SW Bishop.DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Lynwood Drive.Vandalism, 1220 NW 31st.Disorderly conduct, 1711 NW Kingsbury.Drug possession, 6457 Cache Road.Drug possession, Northwest 14th Street and Taylor Avenue.Auto theft, 1607 SW Georgia.Larceny, 1203 NW 40th.Drug possession, 2007 NW 52nd. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Larceny Crime Criminal Law Police Following Offense Lawton Police Department Drug Vandalism Southwest Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists