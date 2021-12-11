Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Burglary, 811 NW 53rd.

Larceny, 7614 SW Cherokee.

Larceny, 4401 Cache Road.

Larceny, 3110 Cache Road.

Auto theft, 20 NW Mission Blvd.

Auto theft, 2425 SW C.

Auto theft, 2402 SW Austin Drive.

Larceny, 1716 NW Oak.

Auto theft, 1702 SW 52nd.

Auto theft, 1102 Cache Road.

Burglary, 611 S. Sheridan.

Arson, 1207 NW Williams.

DUI, Northwest 9th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Narcotics possession, Southwest C Avenue and Sheridan Road.

DUI, 2201 Cache Road.

DUI, Northwest 38th Street and Santa Fe.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.