Police reports for Dec. 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 1207 NW Lawton.Aggravated assault, Southwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard.Disorderly conduct, 1306 SW E.Larceny, 3003 E. Gore.Burglary, 32 NW 29th.Larceny, 2312 Fort Sill Blvd.Aggravated assault, 1502 NW Kingsbury.Auto theft, 301 NW Arlington.Larceny, 3819 NW Bell.Burglary, 3910 SW Rolling Hills Drive.Larceny, 610 NW Bell.DUI, Northwest Ferris Avenue and Sheridan Road.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.