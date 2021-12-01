Police reports for Dec. 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 4612 NW Ozmun.Auto theft, 6801 NW Ferris Place.Aggravated assault, 805 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 902 W. Gore.Auto theft, 904 SW 49th.Auto theft, 1216½ SW Park.Burglary, 1307 SW 20th.Auto theft, 1513 SW Texas.Auto theft, 1605 SW Park.Burglary, 1701 NW Irwin.Auto theft, 1708 NW Ferris.Aggravated assault, 1804 NW 52nd.Burglary, 2204 NW Hoover.Burglary, 2215 SW 3rd.Larceny, 2705 NW Denver. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists