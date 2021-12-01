Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Auto theft, 4612 NW Ozmun.

Auto theft, 6801 NW Ferris Place.

Aggravated assault, 805 S. Sheridan.

Larceny, 902 W. Gore.

Auto theft, 904 SW 49th.

Auto theft, 1216½ SW Park.

Burglary, 1307 SW 20th.

Auto theft, 1513 SW Texas.

Auto theft, 1605 SW Park.

Burglary, 1701 NW Irwin.

Auto theft, 1708 NW Ferris.

Aggravated assault, 1804 NW 52nd.

Burglary, 2204 NW Hoover.

Burglary, 2215 SW 3rd.

Larceny, 2705 NW Denver.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you