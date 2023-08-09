Police reports for Aug. 9, 2023 By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com Aug 9, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, Southwest 4th Street and B Avenue.Drug laws, Northwest Bell Avenue and Sheridan Road.Larceny, 707½ SW Monroe.Vandalism, 5624 NW Briarwood Drive.Burglary, 4701 NE Bell.Larceny, 4510 E. Lee.Burglary, 4028 NW Ozmun.Burglary, 3120 NW Denver.Burglary, 2105 SW A.Burglary, 2007 NW Lindy.Prostitution, 1612 SW A.Larceny, 1610 NW Kingsbury.Sex offenses, 1515 NE Lawrie Tatum Road.Auto theft, 103 E. Lee.Larceny, 1016 W. Lee.Prostitution, 100 S. Railroad. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists