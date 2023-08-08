Police reports for Aug. 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Drunkenness Northeast Lawrie Tatum Road and East Gore Boulevard.Theft of vehicle, 909 NE Rogers Lane.Larceny, 601 NE Flower Mound.Larceny, 5804 NW Liberty.Theft of vehicle, 3910 SW Park Ridge.Larceny, 3206 NE Cimarron Trail.Larceny, 2510 NW 52nd.Burglary 2306 NW Cheyenne.Drunk driving, 1306 SW e.Larceny, 1215 NW Williams.Burglary 1024 NW 38th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists