Police reports for Aug. 7, 2022 Aug 7, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 2401 NW 67th.Drug possession, 28 NW 67th.Larceny, 1101 NW Cherry.Larceny, 2006 SW A.Burglary, 5116 Cache Road.Trespassing, 2301 Cache Road.DUI, Southwest 52nd Street and Lee Boulevard.Burglary, 3011 E. Gore.Aggravated assault, 622 SW Bishop.Disorderly conduct, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 1617 NW Irwin.Vandalism, 3414 NW Williams.Larceny, 802 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 6734 Cache Road.Larceny, 1102 Cache Road.Burglary, 4705 SE Trenton.DUI, Northwest Floyd Avenue and Sheridan Road.DUI, Northwest 67th Street and Quanah Parker Trailway.Larceny, 3401 W. Gore.Larceny, 1816 NW Kingsbury.Larceny, 2504 Cache Road.Burglary, 5340 Cache Road.Burglary, 4904 SE Randolph Road.Larceny, 2106 W. Gore.Kidnapping, 2535 NW Prentice.Larceny, 1732 NW 82nd.DUI, Northwest 17th Street and Cache Road.Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound.Larceny, 4822 NW Hoover.Auto theft, 8308 Cache Road.Burglary, 1807 NW Irwin. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.