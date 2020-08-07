Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Larceny, 6308 NW Oak.
Auto theft, 4455 Cache Road.
Marijuana possession, Northwest Stonegate Drive and Cache Road.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
