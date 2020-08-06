Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Malicious injury to property, auto theft, 1609 SW E.
Auto theft, 2506 NW Lindy.
Property damage, 2609 W. Lee.
Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Malicious injury to property, auto theft, 1609 SW E.
Auto theft, 2506 NW Lindy.
Property damage, 2609 W. Lee.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.