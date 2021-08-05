Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 2319 NW 38th.
Assault with dangerous weapon, 54 NW 24th.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
