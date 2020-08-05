Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 315 SE Warwick Way.
Trespassing, 302 Fort Sill Blvd.
Resisting police, Southwest 11th Street and D Avenue.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
