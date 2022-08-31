Police reports for Aug. 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 2110 NW Lindy.DUI, Southwest 38th Street and Bishop Road.Burglary, 2512 NW 19th.Burglary, 708 SW Normandy Drive.Burglary, 2912 SW J.Larceny, 112 NE Rogers Lane.Trespassing, larceny, 3164 Cache Road.Burglary, 1417 NW 23rd.Auto theft, 3501 E. Gore.Burglary, vandalism, 3502 E. Gore. Compiled by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists