Police reports for Aug. 3, 2022
Aug 3, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Disorderly conduct, 1911 NW Floyd.Larceny, 724 NW 46th.Vandalism, 1321 SW 27th.Larceny, 1806 NW Dearborn.Drug possession, 2742 SW Avenue I.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 1821 NW 82nd.Larceny, 2011 NW Hoover.Burglary, 1748 SW 12th.Burglary, 2010 W. Lee.Auto theft, 2303 NW 41st.Disorderly conduct, Southeast 22nd Street and Lee Boulevard.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.