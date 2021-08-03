Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Contraband in a jail, 8607 SE Flowermound.
DUI, Southwest 17th Street and Southwest F Avenue.
Resisting a police officer, 615 SW I.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
