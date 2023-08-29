Police reports for Aug. 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Sheridan Road.Drunk diving, Cache Road and Northwest 82nd Street.Theft of Vehicle, 410 SW Sheridan.Vandalism, 2814 SW H.Larceny, 2408 NW Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 1203 NW 40th.Larceny, 1202 Cache Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Southwest Impressions Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists