Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 1908 NW 39th.
Larceny, 512 NW 60th.
Possession of stolen property, Southwest 19th Street and C Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Southwest 16th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Auto theft, 1512 NW Columbia.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 1220 N. Sheridan.
Narcotics possession, marijuana possession, 1810 NW Lawton.
Malicious injury to property, 1408 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow.
Petit larceny, 212 SW 23rd Place.
False fire alarms, 1508 NW Irwin.
Larceny, 6107 NW Ferris.
Entering a building to commit a felony, 3110 Cache Road.
Arson, Southwest 38th Street and Hickory Avenue.
False/excessive alarms, 1925 N. Sheridan.