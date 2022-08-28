Police reports for Aug. 28, 2022 Aug 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 302 NW Ferris.Larceny, 601 NE Flower Mound Road.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Larceny, 415 SE Interstate Drive.Disorderly conduct, 3700 block Northwest Columbia Avenue.Aggravated assault, 738 SW 46th.Larceny, 410 S. Sheridan.Larceny, 2328 NW 77th.Larceny, 1102 Cache Road.Vandalism, 625 SW H.Larceny, 2110 Cache Road.Trespassing, 2106 W. Gore.Auto theft, 5002 Cache Road.Larceny, 406 NW 7th.Arson, 1510 SW Tennessee.Drug possession, 3164 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Where should the LATS transfer center be built? You voted: On Railroad Street across from the Public Safety Center On the site of the former police station on Southwest 4th Street Choose another location Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists