Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Auto theft, 4402 Cache Road.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 17th Street and Bell Avenue.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
