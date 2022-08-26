Police reports for Aug. 26, 2022 Aug 26, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 1525 Cache Road.Burglary, 1512 SW G.Vandalism, 3613 NW Arlington.Trespassing, 5214 NW Rogers Lane.Larceny, 3438 NW Lincoln.Drug possession, 100 S. Rail Road.Vandalism, 2408 SW D.Burglary, 1525 Cache Road.Vandalism, 113 NW 3rd.Larceny, 3801 Cache Road.Larceny, No. 2 NE 22nd.Burglary, 1806 NW Kingsbury.Burglary, 1413 NW Columbia.Larceny, 2301 Cache Road.Burglary, 2304 NW Robin Hood Drive. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists