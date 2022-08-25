Police reports for Aug. 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Drug possession, Northwest 25th Street and Gore Boulevard.Vandalism, 4309 SE Camelot Drive.Vandalism, 2807 NW 25th.Larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.Burglary, 2206 NW 28th.Larceny, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.Larceny, 1702 NW Euclid.Larceny, 3501 NE Buckingham Lane.Burglary, 1403 NW Logan.Burglary, 2311 E. Lee.Larceny, 3329 SW Overland Drive.Vagrancy, 6612 NW Euclid.Burglary, 1124 NW 52nd Circle.Larceny, 202 E. Lee.Burglary, 6917 SW Hampshire Circle.Burglary, 1805 NW Baldwin. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists