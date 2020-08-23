Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 5002 Cache Road.
Petit larceny, 1115 SW G.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest 17th Street and Cache Road.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
