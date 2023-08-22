Police reports for Aug. 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Drunk driving, Southwest 11th Street and Southwest F Avenue.Larceny, 3612 NW Knob Hill.Burglary, 702 SW 6th.Larceny, 1418 NW Bessie.Burglary, 741 NW 38th.Larceny, 1415 Cache Road.Larceny, 612 SW 26th.Larceny, 2315 E Gore.Burglary, 1603 NW Lincoln.Larceny, 502 SW Park.Burglary, 204 NW Mimosa Lane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists