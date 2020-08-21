Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Possession of narcotics, Northwest 14th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Auto theft, 2314 NW 74th.
Burglary, 431 NW 55th.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
