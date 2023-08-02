Police reports for Aug. 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Sex offenses, 4400 E. Gore.Sex offenses, 906 NE Pheasant.Burglary, 411 SW F.Drug laws, 2403 NW Williams.Burglary, 4009 NW Ozmun.Aggravated assault, 824 SE 2nd.Burglary, 809 SE Interstate Drive.Larceny, 1618 SE Hillcrest.Larceny, 1902 NW Lake.Vandalism, 4741 NW Motif Manor.Burglary, 1127 E. Gore.Burglary, 2704 NW 52nd.Burglary, 4013 NW Ozmun.Burglary, 1024 NW 38th.Burglary, 4706 NW 47th Place.Burglary, 1912 Cache Road.Burglary, 1115 NW Oak.Weapons law violations, 4759 NW Motif Manor.Larceny, 2704 NW 52nd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists