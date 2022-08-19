Police reports for Aug. 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Local ordinance, 1915 NW Elm.Burglary, 4504 SW K.Local ordinance, 3106 NW Arlington.Burglary, 1806 NW Taft.Theft, 28 NW 67th.Theft, 5326 NW Columbia.Theft, 5110 NW Meadowbrook.Theft of vehicle, 1806 NW Taft.Theft, 924 SW 38th.Burglary, 710 NW 40th.Burglary, 6109 Cache Road.Burglary, 4202 SE Dorchester.Theft, 1912 SW 24th.,Theft, 711 SW 49th.Arson, 806 NW Ferris. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Theft Offense Following Burglary Police Crime Criminal Law Lawton Police Department Report Recommended for you Online Poll Should the City of Lawton spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give incentives to new hires? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists