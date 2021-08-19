Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Arson, 2322 NW Williams.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 2630 NW Pollard.
Robbery, Northwest Ozmun Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
