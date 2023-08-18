Police reports for Aug. 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Vagrancy, Southwest 27th Street and Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive.Drug laws, Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road.Vagrancy, Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road.Trespassing, 914 SW E.Burglary, 603 NW Arlington.Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound.Vandalism, 4808 NW Cheyenne.Burglary, 2201 NW Williams.Disorderly conduct, 1817 NW Kingsbury.Larceny, 1714 NW 31st.Vandalism, 1610 NW Kingsbury.Larceny, 1527 NW 33rd.Burglary, 1310 W. Lee.Larceny, 1127 E. Gore. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists