Police reports for Aug. 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Robbery, 1314 NW Irwin.Disorderly conduct, 1509 NW Lincoln.Theft of vehicle, Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Smith Avenue.Narcotics, 804 NW 82nd.Theft, 3610 SE Huntington Circle.Burglary, 806 NW Ferris.Narcotics, Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard.Fraud, 4113 W Gore.Burglary, 2408 NW52nd.Theft, 6425 Cache Road.Theft, 2210 NW 25th.Vandalism, 1818 NW Kingsbury.Narcotics, Northwest Pershing Drive and Cache Road.