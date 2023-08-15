Police reports for Aug. 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Theft of vehicle, 6405 NW Oak.Vandalism, 5515 Cache Road.Vandalism, 505 NW Sheridan Road.Vandalism, 3822 NW Columbia.Vandalism, 2410 Cache Road.Vandalism, 2410 Cache Road.Larceny, 2202 SW B.Larceny, 2030 NW 82nd.Burglary, 1205 NW Logan.Larceny, 1102 NW 63rd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists