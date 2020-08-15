Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Marijuana possession, Northwest 38th Street and Cherry Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2302 N. Sheridan.
Petit larceny, 1002 N. Sheridan.
Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
