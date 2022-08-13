Police reports for Aug. 13, 2022 Aug 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 138 NW 36th.Drug possession, 2618 SW G.Larceny, 2212 NW 23rd.Drug possession, Northwest 38th Street and Dearborn Avenue.Drug possession, Northwest Hoover Avenue and Sheridan Road.Vandalism, 110 SW 4th.Larceny, 2407 NW 23rd.Larceny, 812 SW 3rd.Larceny, 622 SW Bishop.Auto theft, 5002 Cache Road.Burglary, 1708 NW Baldwin.Burglary, 3413 NW Kinyon.Burglary, 2720 SW J.Larceny, 5008 SE Redburd Place.Larceny, 3164 Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Theft Crime Criminal Law Offense Following Drug Lawton Police Department Northwest Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists