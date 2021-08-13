Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Incident, 2101 SW 38th.
Auto burglary, 4405 SW Parkway Drive.
Tampering with a motor vehicle, 2915 NW 17th.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting police, Southwest 12th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 801 SW Chaucer Drive.
Disorderly conduct, Northwest 38th Street and Cache Road.
Pointing a weapon at others, 802 SW 11th.
Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, unlawful carrying of weapons, Southwest 25th Street and Gore Boulevard.
Narcotics possession, resisting police, 1510 SW 8th.