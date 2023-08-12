Police reports for Aug. 12, 2023 Aug 12, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:DUI, Southwest 67th Street and Gore Boulevard.Larceny, Northwest 82nd Street and Gore Boulevard.Aggravated assault, 811 SW 17th.Larceny, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway.Larceny, 50 N. Sheridan.Larcenies, 4402 Cache Road.Larceny, 409 SW C.Auto theft, 302 NW 32nd.Auto theft, 2810 NW Ozmun.Vandalism, 2711 SW G.Vandalism, 2608 NW Williams.Larceny, 2232 N. Sheridan.Robbery, 202 SW 2nd.Aggravated assault, 2007 NW Lindy.Larceny, 1801 NW Arlington.Burglary, 1637 NW 26th.Larceny, 1601 SE 1st.Trespassing, 14 NE Cimarron Trail.Burglary, 1234 NW Logan.Larceny, 1005 SW 4th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists