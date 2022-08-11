Police reports for Aug. 11, 2022 Aug 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Auto theft, 1401 NW Longview.Burglary, 2108 SW A.Larceny, 307 NW 40ht.Larceny, 1712 NW Ash.Vandalism, Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.Vandalism, 1414 SW Wisconsin.Burglary, 419 NW 53rd.Auto theft, 1401 NW Lindy.Auto theft, 1208 SW 25th.Larceny, 1505 NW 18th.Larceny, 1222 SW New York. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists