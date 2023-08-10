Police reports for Aug. 10, 2023 Aug 10, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Police Department:Burglary, 78 SW 45th.Auto theft, 7010 SW Stradford.Aggravated assault, 5535 Cache Road.Larceny, 3407 Cache Road.Burglary, 2602 SW A.Auto theft, 1313 SW New York.Auto theft, 1202 SW Park.Prostitution, drug laws, 100 S. Railroad. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists