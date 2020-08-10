Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Burglary, 1412 SW 6th.
Property damage, marijuana possession, 6314 NW Oak.
Marijuana possession, 1500 block of Southwest Georgia Avenue.
Marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, Northwest Smith Avenue and Sheridan Road.
Trespassing, Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road.
Motor vehicle theft, 909 SW Roosevelt.
Property damage, 1605 NW Williams.
Assault with a dangerous weapon, 2806 NW 26th.
Property damage, 2107 SW B.
Larceny, 420 NW 57th.