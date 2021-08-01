Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:
Eluding police, possessing/receiving/concealing a stolen vehicle, obstructing police, 1518 NW Columbia.
Aggravated assault and battery on a Department of Corrections employee, 8607 SE Flower Mound.
Burglary, 2411 W. Lee.
Auto burglary, 4123 SW Jefferson.
Auto theft, 701 NW Ash.
Property damage, 2105 SW B.
DUI, Northwest 6th Street and Cache Road.
Auto theft, 202 E. Lee.
Auto burglary, 7206 NW Cherry Circle.
Auto theft, 1440 NW 40th.
Incident, 4433 NW Baltimore.
Recovered motor vehicle from another jurisdiction, 7219 NW Dogwood Lane.
Trespassing, 1610 NW 33rd.
Incident, 2202 SW 11th.