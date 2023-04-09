Police reports for April 9, 2023 Apr 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Larceny, 1403 SW H.Larceny, 401 NW Green Meadow Drive.Sex offenses, 2408 NW 52nd.Burglary, 907 NE Rogers Lane.Larceny, 200 SW C.Disorderly conduct, 6777 SW Chaucer Drive.Burglary, 1110 NW Williams.Vandalism, 601 NE Flower Mound.Burglary, 410 NW 3rd.Larceny, 3401 E. Gore.Burglary, 2408 Fort Sill Blvd.Vandalism, 1211 W. Lee.Vandalism, 100 S. Rail Road.Burglary, 120 NW 44th.Larceny, 1403 SW H.Burglary, 1802 Fort Sill Blvd.Larceny, 1802 W. Gore.Larceny, 2106 W. Gore.Burglary, 2704 SW I.Larceny, 401 NW Green Meadow Drive.Larceny, 514½ NW Euclid.Larceny, 611 SW Arbuckle.Burglary, 6610 Cache Road.DUI, Northwest 53rd Street and Cache Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new Capital Improvements Program to pay for upgrades to Elmer Thomas Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists