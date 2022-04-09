Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

DUI, Southwest 8th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Drug possession, 821 N. Sheridan.

Aggravated assault, 2002 E. Gore.

Drug possession, Northwest Taft Avenue and Sheridan Road.

Larceny, 4628 SW G.

Burglary, 7007 SW Stradford.

Vandalism, 2115 SW 6th.

Vandalism, 7110 Quanah Parker Trailway.

Burglary, 6306 NW Maple.

Burglary, 815 SE Interstate Drive.

DUI, Southwest 24th Street and Lee Boulevard.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

