Police reports for April 8, 2022

Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Disorderly conduct, 1321 SW 27th.
DUI, Southeast 1st Street and E. Lee.
Burglary, 1818 NW Floyd.
Auto theft, 1405 NW Keystone Drive.
Larceny, 409 SW C.
Disorderly conduct, 200 SW C.
Burglary, 1217 NW Kingsbury.
Larceny, 4250 Cache Road.
Auto theft, 2406 SW D.
Burglary, 215 SE Interstate Drive.
Aggravated assault, 1608 NW Taft.
Aggravated assault, 1308 NW Taylor.
Arson, 1231 S. Sheridan.
Auto theft, 1806 SW B.
Drug possession, 2017 SE Flower Mound Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.