Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Vandalism, 2602 NW Ferris.

Burglary, 1808 NW Taft.

Vandalism, 2502 W. Gore.

Larceny, 1210 NW Taylor.

Vandalism, 1508 NW Lake.

Burglary, 2636 Cache Road.

Burglary, 2202 SW B.

Drug possession, South Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.

Larceny, 923 SW 9th.

DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com

