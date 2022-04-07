Police reports for April 7, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:Vandalism, 2602 NW Ferris.Burglary, 1808 NW Taft.Vandalism, 2502 W. Gore.Larceny, 1210 NW Taylor.Vandalism, 1508 NW Lake.Burglary, 2636 Cache Road.Burglary, 2202 SW B.Drug possession, South Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard.Larceny, 923 SW 9th.DUI, North Sheridan Road and Cache Road. Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll The U.S. House recently voted to decriminalize the use of marijuana. Do you support decriminalization of marijuana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists