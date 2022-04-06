Following are locations and nature of offense reports received from the Lawton Police Department:

Trespassing, 3319 Cache Road.

DUI, Northwest Morford Drive and Gore Boulevard.

Trespassing, 1808 NW Taft.

Burglary, 1714 NW Bell.

Vandalism, 4906 NW Ozmun.

Vandalism, 610 SW 52nd.

Larceny, 906 SW 28th.

Drug possession, Northwest 17th Street and Ferris Avenue.

Arson, 2310 E. Gore.

Vandalism, 4741 NW Motif Manor.

Burglary, 1315 W. Lee.

Disorderly conduct, 20 NW Mission Blvd.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

